Dream Girl 2 Opening Day Box Office Trends: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a good start; Targets 9 crore

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has taken a good start at the Indian Box Office and has an outside chance of hitting Rs 10 crore on its opening day. According to early trends, the comic caper is looking to score its first day in the vicinity of Rs 8.00 crore to 9.00 crore, and with a good spike in the walk-in audience in the evening show has a shot at a double-digit start too.

Dream Girl 2 opens well outside the National Chains too

The film has opened well in the multiplexes, but what makes the opening better is the performance in non-national chains and single screens. The film has taken a start better than some of the releases in June and July like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The national chains are expected to score Rs 5.25 crore to 5.50 crore on the opening day, which will contribute around 62 to 65 percent to the total business. Films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 5.30 crore and Rs 6.60 crore in the three chains respectively. A chain like MovieMax is expected to collect Rs 20 lakh on the first day as compared to Rs 17 lakh for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Rs 12 lakh for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Advertisement

The initial talk seems to be decent for a film in the comic space and this opening gives Dream Girl 2 a shot at emerging a success story with a reasonable weekend trend and a decent hold on Monday. The film is doing well in Delhi NCR, and this was expected as Ayushmann in the pre-pandemic time had built a following of sorts in the North Indian belt. The opening of Dream Girl 2 is also a respite for Ayushmann Khurrana as his last few films didn’t really have things rolling in their favor.

Dream Girl 2 early estimates by 10.30 pm

These are estimates made early in the day and the final numbers could vary depending on how strong the walk-ins are in the evening and night shows. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Dream Girl 2.

Note: Early Estimates by 10.30 PM

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana shines in this average caper riding on gags