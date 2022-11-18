Drishyam 2 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn led thriller records second best pre-sales for a Hindi film in 2022
Banking on the goodwill of the first part, Drishyam 2 is expected to take a very good start at the box office.
Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 is finally releasing in theatres today, more than 7 years after the release of the first part. The first part was an average grosser at the box office but it has gained a cult status over the years, thanks to a strong non-theatrical run. The booking pressure for the sequel of the film could be seen especially on the penultimate day of advance bookings, as it was able to clock higher advances than all Hindi films of 2022, barring Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
Drishyam 2 has been able to sell over 1.16 lakh tickets at the box office by the end of Thursday in three national cinema chains namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The number is very good given that the film is releasing on a non-holiday. With an all India advance figure of over Rs. 6 cr nett, the film is poised to not just open well but also trend very strongly over the weekend, with an excellent retention even on Saturday and Sunday, which has generally not been the case with recent releases. The advance numbers are a testament that remake films still have takers and that they don't always dampen the prospects of the film project.
Here is a list of the number of tickets sold in advance, in National Chains, by Hindi films this year:
Brahmastra: 3.02L
Drishyam 2: 1.16L (Approx)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 59K
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Shamshera: 46K
Prithviraj: 41K
Ram Setu: 39K
Drishyam 2 is a thriller film, a genre that does not have as many takers as a comedy or action genre film in the Hindi belts. However, the fact that it is a sequel of a cult film like Drishyam has helped considerably on the advance front as another Ajay Devgn led thriller Runway 34, despite glowing reviews, didn't set the cash registers ringing. It can be said that post Brahmastra, it is Drishyam 2 that can really change the equation for Bollywood films, which really haven't got going this year barring a few.
