Drishyam 2 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn led thriller records second best pre-sales for a Hindi film in 2022

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 is finally releasing in theatres today, more than 7 years after the release of the first part. The first part was an average grosser at the box office but it has gained a cult status over the years, thanks to a strong non-theatrical run. The booking pressure for the sequel of the film could be seen especially on the penultimate day of advance bookings, as it was able to clock higher advances than all Hindi films of 2022, barring Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

Drishyam 2 has been able to sell over 1.16 lakh tickets at the box office by the end of Thursday in three national cinema chains namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The number is very good given that the film is releasing on a non-holiday. With an all India advance figure of over Rs. 6 cr nett, the film is poised to not just open well but also trend very strongly over the weekend, with an excellent retention even on Saturday and Sunday, which has generally not been the case with recent releases. The advance numbers are a testament that remake films still have takers and that they don't always dampen the prospects of the film project.