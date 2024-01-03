Dunki and Salaar (Hindi) 2nd Tuesday Box Office: Christmas releases rake Rs 3.40 crores a piece after holidays
The Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar are successes at the box office and it is their leggie run post the holidays that will determine their verdict.
While Dunki is approaching Rs 200 crores in Hindi, Salaar is set to enter the Rs 150 crore club
Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third success of 2023 while Salaar is Prabhas' first
Both Dunki and Salaar are playing at a theatre near you
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu and Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan added around Rs 3.25 - 3.50 crores a piece on their second Tuesday at the Indian box office in Hindi. Both Dunki and Salaar enjoyed a lucrative long holiday season and now look to have a leggie run till the release of Fighter on the 25th of January, 2024.
Dunki In Hindi Is Approaching Rs 200 Crores; Salaar Shall Break Into The Rs 150 Crore Club
The Shah Rukh Khan fronted drama is approaching Rs 200 crores nett while the Prabhas fronted actioner looks to break into the Rs 150 crore club. By the end of their run, the two films will have cumulatively netted around Rs 375 crores in Hindi and that only means that over 2 crore people have visited the theatre halls to watch both the movies. While one can't blame the release planning for both films, it can be said that they would fare much better had they released a week apart.
Dunki And Salaar Cumulatively Look To Gross Over Rs 1000 Crores Worldwide
At the global box office, Dunki is all set to break into the Rs 400 crore club. Salaar crossed Rs 500 crores gross in all languages and looks to settle with numbers in the Rs 575-600 crore range, depending on where the Hindi version of the film lands. A cumulative Rs 1000 crores this Christmas season among two films ensures that the festive season has been utilised well; Not to forget the Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal, which can be said to be the best performing film of the lot in terms of public reception.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|15.50 crores
|2
|16 crores
|3
|20.50 crores
|4
|15 crores
|5
|9.50 crores
|6
|9.25 crores
|7
|7.50 crores
|8
|5.75 crores
|9
|7.25 crores
|10
|9.25 crores
|11
|8 crores
|12
|3.40 crores
|Total
|126.90 crores in 12 days in Hindi
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 28 crores
|2
|Rs 20 crores
|3
|Rs 24.50 crores
|4
|Rs 29 crores
|5
|Rs 22 crores
|6
|Rs 9.50 crores
|7
|Rs 8.50 crores
|8
|Rs 7.50 crores
|9
|Rs 6.50 crores
|10
|Rs 8.50 crores
|11
|Rs 10.75 crores
|12
|Rs 8.25 crores
|13
|Rs 3.40 crores
|Total
|Rs 186.40 crores nett in 13 days
Watch Dunki and Salaar's Trailer
About Dunki And Salaar
Dunki: Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.
Salaar: Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Dunki And Salaar
Dunki and Salaar can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the films can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.
