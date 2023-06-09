EXCLUSIVE: Adipurush advance bookings to open on June 11; Set to release on 6200 plus screens in India

The countdown for the release of the Om Raut-directed Adipurush has started. The Bhushan Kumar production, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead is among the most anticipated films of Indian cinema and is all gearing up for a theatrical release on June 16. With less than a week before its arrival, the team is now moving on to the final leg of its campaign with extensive planning on the release strategies. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the national-wide advance bookings for Adipurush will open in full swing on Sunday, June 11.

Adipurush advance bookings to open on Sunday

“Adipurush team is ready to open the doors for their audience to book the tickets from Sunday in full swing. Some select properties might open on Saturday, but the full-fledged bookings plan to open from Sunday morning,” revealed a trade source, adding further that the theatre booking is going on in full swing at this point in time.

The film has varied distributors for different versions, with Hindi being looked at by Anil Thadani, the force behind Bahubali and KGF franchises. “The Hindi screen count is expected to be around 4000, whereas the film is targeting a nationwide release on over 6200 screens,” the source informed, adding further that Adipurush will be the widest release for a film in India this year, topping the previous best, Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan. “It’s the most anticipated event spectacle of the year and the team is going all out with their release model. There is a chance of it topping 6500 screens too and we shall have an exact count by Wednesday,” the source added.

Good response to advance booking in the overseas market for Adipurush

The advance has opened in the overseas market and the response so far is very good. The sales in Australia and New Zealand with 7 days to go is higher than KGF 2, which is a mammoth achievement and a teaser of what is expected from the opening day of the film at the global level. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the theatrical business of Adipurush.