EXCLUSIVE: National Chains bias with Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe – Offers better terms to Rajinikanth film

With less than 12 hours remaining for its release, one still awaits the advance booking of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar to open up in the national multiplex chains. The producers and multiplex association of India continue to fight about the revenue sharing, with the latter offering the normal terms of 52.5% and the former is now demanding 57.5% in the opening week. This has stirred a controversy in the trade.

And now Pinkvilla has an exclusive scoop. “The national multiplex chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – are clearly biased in their approach to Hindi films vis.a.vis the South. The three chains have offered 57.5% revenue sharing deal to Rajinikanth’s Diwali release, Annaatthe, whereas refusing to move over the regular terms of 52.5% for Sooryavanshi. It’s strange because Sooryavanshi is among the biggest Indian releases of the year,” revealed a source close to the development.

Team Sooryavanshi is asking for the terms based on their research from other markets and at present are in no mood to bow down to the terms put forth by National Chains. “Rohit Shetty had offers from multiple OTT platforms, but he held back on the film’s release to support the cinema halls. He started the campaign with a very positive outlook and even played a major role in getting the cinema halls reopened in Maharashtra without any restrictions in the night shows. All that he and his team are asking for is 5 to 7% extra revenue to make up for the holding cost of the film,” the source added.

The multiplexes are hesitant as this would set an example for other releases going forward and this approach has just delayed the advance scenario for Sooryavanshi team. It’s a ticking time bomb as the release is merely 12 hours away, and the conversations at this point of time are far off from reaching a conclusion. If the same set of multiplexes have agreed on better terms for Annaatthe, we wonder, what’s holding them back for Sooryavanshi? It’s wait and watch.

