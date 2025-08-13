Superman India Lifetime Box Office: James Gunn's movie emerges as an below-average grosser, closes at Rs 46 crore net

Superman, the first film in the DC Universe (DCU), hit the screens on July 11, 2025. Starring David Corenswet, the superhero movie has now ended its journey after a month-long run. Also featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced, Superman has closed at Rs 46 crore net in India.

Advertisement

Superman finishes its theatrical run at Rs 46 crore in India, secures a below-average verdict

Co-produced under the banner of DC Studios, Superman maintained a decent hold at the Indian box office. It has secured a below-average verdict in Indian markets. The David Corenswet starrer has earned Rs 46 crore net as a lifetime collection.

Superman should have done better, considering the legacy of the franchise. However, Indian audiences are not supporting superhero films like they did in the pre-COVID era.

Superman is a global hit, a superhit in US and Canada

Directed by James Gunn, Superman is a reboot of the Superman film series. Contrary to its performance in India, it has emerged as a hit at the worldwide box office. Gunn’s latest directorial has clinched a superhit verdict in the US/Canada.

Superman has earned a gross collection of USD 332.3 million in domestic markets. The DC Studios production fetched USD 248.7 million internationally. The cume worldwide collection of Superman stands at USD 581.0 million.

Advertisement

Particulars Lifetime Gross Collections Domestic USD 332.3 million International USD 248.7 million Worldwide USD 581.0 million

Superman is among the highest-grossing DC movies in India

Superman has joined the list of the highest-grossing DC movies at the Indian box office. While Joker tops the list with a gross collection of Rs 84 crore, David Corenswet’s movie is in the seventh position, having an Rs 55 crore gross lifetime collection in India.

It has surpassed Justice League and Man of Steel, which grossed Rs 53 crore and Rs 37 crore, respectively, in India.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Fantastic Four vs F1 vs Superman Man Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Marvel Superhero trails behind Brad Pitt & DC in India