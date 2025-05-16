Final Destination Bloodlines Day 2 India Box Office: Kaitlyn Santa Juana led horror-fantasy nets solid Rs 4.75 crore on 1st Friday

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the beloved supernatural horror franchise, is off to a steady start at the Indian box office. After opening with Rs 4.35 crore on Thursday, including midnight previews, the film grew marginally on its first Friday, collecting an approximate Rs 4.75 crore. This brings the film’s total two-day earnings to Rs 9.10 crore, a solid performance for a genre title in India.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of the film at the Indian box office:

Day Earnings (in Rs crore) Day 1 (Thursday, incl. premieres) Rs 4.35 crore Day 2 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 9.10 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who begins experiencing deadly premonitions after inheriting her grandmother’s eerie ability to foresee death. As her family members start dying mysteriously, she must fight to unravel the pattern and try to stop the inevitable. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

The film’s performance is driven by the absence of major Indian releases this weekend, allowing it to tap into its target audience — fans of scary thrillers. Strong reviews and nostalgia for the franchise, which began in 2000, have also played a crucial role in drawing audiences to theaters. Bloodlines currently holds the distinction of being the best-reviewed entry in the Final Destination series, adding to its buzz.

However, its theatrical run could face stiff competition starting May 17, when Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning opens in India. The Tom Cruise starrer is expected to dominate screens and could limit Bloodlines’ long-term prospects. That said, the two films cater to different genres — horror and action — which may potentially allow both to find their own crowd.

For now, Final Destination: Bloodlines is holding its ground and delivering a decent run at the box office. The weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film has enough staying power to thrive despite the competition from a mega Hollywood star.

