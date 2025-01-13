How's The Box Office Buzz: Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The festive season is under way and for the next few days, families will be flocking to theatres. Historically, multiple films have been able to do well in the festive season, even in a clash scenario and now, the third big Tollywood release of Sankranthi will be looking to do excellent business. Sankranthiki Vasthunam directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh releases tomorrow, that is on the 14th of January, 2025, and the buzz for the movie is strong.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is being seen as a proper festive bonanza for the Telugu audiences. Every unit of the movie has been received very positively, from the songs - Godari Gattu, Meenu and Blockbuster Pongal, to the trailer which has ample of action, drama, comedy and romance. The promotions have been targeted and the film hasn't been overpromoted. The poster game has been on point with the ensemble cast being featured in every promotional asset. All in all, it looks like an easy breakeven movie for all parties involved.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has to gross around 70 crore worldwide to breakeven and that shouldn't be too difficult unless there is total rejection on the content front, which looks unlikely. Yes, there is strong competition from the festive biggies. But we have seen how audiences in Sankranthi are used to watching more than one movie, if the film gives them enough bang for their buck. Sankranthi 2023 had Waltair Veerayya emerge a super-hit and Veera Simha Reddy emerge a hit. Sankranthi 2024 had Hanu-Man which did blockbuster business and Guntur Kaaram which did below average business.

Will Sankranthiki Vasthunam make its presence felt in a big way at the box office? We have to wait until tomorrow to find out. How excited are you for Venkatesh's fun filled movie? Do let us know.

