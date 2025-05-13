Who is Malavika Mohanan? Meet actress who is trending for her bold saree look and will be romancing Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Malavika Mohanan is one of the fastest-rising actresses of South cinema, who has consistently proved her mettle. Besides her beauty and strong performances, the diva has also been in the spotlight for her bold opinions and unapologetic personality. In this article, we will learn a bit more about Malavika Mohanan.

Advertisement

Who is Malavika Mohanan?

Born in August 1993, Malavika Mohanan is one of the most sought after actresses across Tamil and Malayalam films predominantly. She is the daughter of notable cinematographer K.U. Mohanan.

She was born in Kerala but raised extensively in Mumbai. She holds a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College. Malavika never thought of joining films as an actress but wished to follow in her father’s footsteps into cinematography or journalism.

Malavika’s debut in films

But fate had other plans. She was destined for a career before the camera. It all happened when she joined her father on the sets where a fairness cream commercial was being shot. It was there when she was introduced to Mammootty, who then ended up pairing her with his son, Dulquer Salmaan, in the film Pattam Pole.

While Malavika initially took some time to take up the offer, she then inevitably chose her path. She gave an audition and started shooting for the film while learning more about the craft on sets. Mohanan even designed her own clothes for the film.

Advertisement

Malavika Mohanan’s gradual foray and success in films

After this, the Petta actress went on to bag several offers and did quite a few films. But she achieved a breakthrough with her Hindi debut, Beyond The Clouds, a film based on a novel by Majid Majidi. She starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in this movie.

Post the release of her Bollywood debut, Malavika was flooded with offers from some of the big projects, including Rajinikanth starrer Petta, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Dhanush’s Maaran, and many more.

Each of these films has left a lasting impact on her career. This was followed by another spree of superhit films, including Thangaalan, Christy and Yudhra, all major hits.

Malavika is set to work with Prabhas for her next

Up next, Malavika is all set to share the screen space with Prabhas. The diva is the leading lady for the latter’s upcoming romantic horror comedy titled The Raja Saab. This would mark her Telugu debut.

Advertisement

Besides this, she also has one more crucial film in her kitty, which is Karthi starrer Sardaar 2. The spy action thriller has already grabbed quite some attention.

Malavika grabs attention with her trendy saree look in white

A social media diva by all means, Malavika Mohanan seems to have broken the internet recently with her scintillating look in a white saree. She dropped some stunning pictures clad in ethnic attire, which left everyone gasping for breath.

The actress’ pictures are from her recent visit to Kerala, where she can be seen enjoying every bit of her vacation. From exploring the backwaters to catching sunsets, her pictures are the definition of charm.

ALSO READ: Sensational Love Affairs of Kollywood