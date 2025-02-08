Interstellar Re-Release Day 2 India Box Office: Classic Sci-Fi helmed by Christopher Nolan GROWS; Grosses Rs 3.50 crore

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic continues to show its timeless appeal during its ongoing rerun in India. On its second day, February 8, the film showed no signs of slowing down and grossed Rs 3.50 crore, maintaining strong momentum after scoring a Rs 2.75 crore opening day. The overwhelming response highlights the film’s enduring impact and the passion of Indian audiences for Nolan’s visionary storytelling.

Indian fans have embraced the Interstellar re-release with open arms, leading to sold-out shows in multiple cities. Many theaters are running 24/7 screenings to meet the high demand, a rarity for a movie that is not only a decade old but also available for viewing on OTT platforms. The advance booking frenzy and massive turnout in cinemas reaffirm Nolan's status as one of the most revered filmmakers in India.

The decision to delay the re-release from December 2024 to February 2025 due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX screens last year has only fueled anticipation. Makers wanted to show the offering only in premium formats to preserve the film’s grand cinematic experience. The strategy appears to have paid off, with audiences eager to witness Interstellar in all its visual and auditory glory. To accommodate growing demands, exhibitors have now made standard viewing available as well.

Interstellar remains one of the most celebrated sci-fi films ever made. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, the film follows a gripping space expedition through a wormhole to find a new habitat for humanity. With its emotional theme of love and sacrifice blended seamlessly with scientific storytelling and Hans Zimmer’s unforgettable score, Interstellar has become a cultural phenomenon that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The film’s re-release success further cements its legacy as one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made.

India Box Office Collection: Day 1 vs. Day 2

Day Box Office Collection (₹ Crore) Day 1 2.75 Day 2 3.50 Total 6.25

Experts project that Interstellar has the potential to surpass Titanic’s 2023 rerun gross in India. We’ll keep you updated on the matter. Stay tuned!