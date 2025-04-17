Jaat vs Sikandar Day 7 Box Office Comparison: Here's how Sunny Deol's movie is competing with Salman Khan's Eid actioner
Comparing the net collection of Jaat and Sikandar based on their seventh day at the box office. While Jaat is led by Sunny Deol, Sikandar stars Salman Khan.
Jaat vs Sikandar Day 7 Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Sikandar are among the recent releases in theaters. Salman Khan-starrer has ended its theatrical run. Jaat is running on a decent note at the box office. Here's the box office comparison of Jaat and Sikandar based on their seventh day.
JAAT
Jaat, which was released on April 10, 2025, ended its first week with a collection of Rs 4 crore on its first Wednesday. The opening week business of Sunny Deol-starrer is recorded as Rs 55.75 crore. Gopichand Malineni's helmer marks Deol's theatrical return after two years since Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.
SIKANDAR
Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar fetched Rs 2.75 crore on the seventh day at the box office. The overall collection of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer stood at Rs 89.25 crore in the opening week. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it is a comeback film for Salman. He was last seen as a lead in Tiger 3.
Notably, Jaat arrived in theaters on Thursday, and Sikandar was a Sunday release.
|Days/Week
|Jaat
|Sikandar
|Day 7
|Rs 4 crore
|Rs 2.75 crore
|First week
|Rs 55.75 crore
|Rs 89.25 crore
On Day 8, Sikandar collected Rs 4 crore net business at the box office. Jaat is expected to earn around Rs 3.5 crore on its eighth day. Sunny Deol's movie is quite close to what Salman Khan's film fetched on the day. However, the overall performance of Mythri Movie Makers' production remains lower than Sajid Nadiadwala's backed movie in the first week.
Jaat is expected to remain under the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. Sikandar entered the coveted club by then. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's movie has received better reception than Salman Khan's actioner based on performance and narrative.
Have you watched Jaat or Sikandar in theaters? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the movies.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Jaat vs Sikandar 1st Week Box Office Comparison: Sunny Deol's movie lags behind Salman Khan starrer in 7-day run