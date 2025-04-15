Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar hits Rs 100 crore net mark, continues actor's long streak since 2010

Salman Khan-led Sikandar met with negative word-of-mouth, which impacted its box office in a big way. The mass action drama Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, turned out to be one of the lowest earners of Salman Khan's career. However, it managed to continue the megastar’s long-standing streak of delivering Rs 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office.

Sikandar enters Rs 100 crore club in India; inches closer to its theatrical end

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. Released on March 30, the film took around 16 to 17 days to achieve this milestone. Typically, Salman Khan’s films enter this coveted club within 3 to 4 days, but Sikandar struggled due to heavy trolling and negative reception. With the release of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 this weekend, Sikandar now heads toward the end of its theatrical run.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s 18th consecutive film to hit the century mark at the domestic box office—an incredible feat unmatched by any other Indian actor. His first Rs 100 crore net grosser was the 2010 release Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Since then, the actor has consistently delivered back-to-back Rs 100 crore net grossers.

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched this Salman Khan film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

