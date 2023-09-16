Jawan 2nd Friday India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film has fantastic hold on day 9; Collects Rs 17.5 crores

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others held extraordinarily on second Friday at the Indian box office. The film maintained almost identical collections to day 8 on day 9 as it collected around Rs 17.50 crores nett for the Hindi version of the film. The 9 day total of the film stands at Rs 358 crores and over Saturday and Sunday, it is sure to nett around 55 - 60 crores for the Hindi version, to take the sum total well past Rs 400 crores nett. It will be only the third time a Hindi origin film enters the coveted Rs 400 crore club after Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Jawan Registers Fantastic Collections On 2nd Friday In India

Jawan has grown in a few centers from Thursday and this only shows the acceptance of the film. It is doing extraordinary business not just for the Hindi language but also the dubbed versions. After 9 days, the dubbed total of the film is around Rs 44-45 crores and it will be hitting the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of Sunday or latest by Monday. We can expect Jawan to nett Rs 500 crores in India by the end of second week. Jawan is already the second highest Hindi grosser of the year internationally, only trailing behind Pathaan. By the end of second weekend, it will become the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time internationally, for the first phase. In a gap of just 8 months, SRK has struck gold at the box office, twice and his third film for the year, Dunki, has officially been confirmed for Christmas.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17.50 crores Total Rs 358 crores nett in 9 days in India

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

