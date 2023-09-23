Jawan 3rd Friday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to remain choice in India; Netts Rs 6.75 crores

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, remained the first choice at the Indian box office even on its third Friday, despite the release of the new Vicky Kaushal film The Great Indian Family, as it collected Rs 6.75 crores nett in Hindi and Rs 7.25 crores including regional dubs. The numbers are less than 10 percent down from Thursday, which goes to show the level to which the film has been accepted theatrically. Going by the advances for Saturday and Sunday, it is pretty obvious that the SRK-Atlee film will have yet another terrific weekend theatrically. As on its third Friday, Jawan has netted Rs 469 crores for its Hindi version and Rs 522 crores including dubbed versions, in India.

Jawan Remains The Most Preferred Indian Movie Choice For Its Third Consecutive Friday At The Box Office

Jawan will be crossing Pathaan's India nett total (Rs 531 crores nett) to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India today, that is on its third Saturday. After the weekend, it will have collected around Rs 495 crores for its Hindi version and will trail only Baahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2 to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version. Shah Rukh Khan has marked an insane return to theatres with two historic blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, and his most awaited film, Dunki, is still to release in Christmas this year.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 6.75 crores Total Rs 469 crores nett in 16 days in Hindi

Advertisement

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Jawan Week 2 Hindi Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer trails only Gadar 2; Collects massive Rs 122.25 crores