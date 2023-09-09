Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan film tops USD 10M Overseas, Worldwide rises to 240Cr in 2 days

Jawan amassed USD 5.65 million internationally on Friday, bringing its two-day total to USD 10.30 million (Rs. 85.50 crores). Combined with Rs. 154 crores approx from India, the worldwide biz has climbed to Rs. 240 crores. The four-day overseas weekend is now poised for USD 22 million plus. The worldwide weekend will be over Rs. 500 crores.

Jawan is the fastest to the USD 10 million mark, taking just two days as compared to three taken by Pathaan. However, in the case of Pathaan, the first two days were weekdays while Jawan had a Friday on the second day. All things considered, Jawan is running quite even with Pathaan, with some markets where Jawan is ahead, while in others Pathaan is in the lead. Back in January, when Pathaan was doing numbers at these levels, they were shocking. Now since the precedent of Pathaan exists, the shock value has lowered. That said, the two Shah Rukh Khan starrers are miles ahead of the rest of Bollywood.

The top play for Jawan is the Middle East with nearly USD 4 million in just two days, ahead of Pathaan (USD 3.10 million). The four-day weekend in the region is expected to be USD 7 million. North America comes second with USD 3.20 million in two days. Rounding off the top five are the United Kingdom (USD 780K), Australia (USD 580K) and Germany (USD 330K). Then there are Nepal, Malaysia and Singapore with around USD 200K. Sri Lanka is doing HUGE numbers for a Bollywood film, with LKR 2.50 crores in two days. The film also added Bangladesh yesterday, which had a historic day and date release for an Indian film and the opening is equally historic. The actual here are still awaited.



The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jawan is as follows:

US/Canada: USD 3,200,000

Middle East: USD 3,900,000

Australia: USD 580,000

New Zealand: USD 115,000

Malaysia: USD 190,000

Singapore: USD 200,000

Nepal: USD 200,000 approx

Rest of Asia: USD 200,000

United Kingdom: USD 780,000

Germany: USD 330,000

Rest of Europe: USD 450,000

Rest of World: USD 150,000

Total: USD 10,300,000 / Rs. 85.50 crores

