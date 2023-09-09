Jawan Day 3 Box Office Trends: Shah Rukh Khan & team wreak havoc on Saturday; Headed to collect 62 crore plus

Jawan is turning out to be an unstoppable force at the box office in India as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has got the patronage from the audience at an unimaginable level. After scoring nearly Rs 111 crore on the first two days in Hindi language, the Atlee directorial is ready to see big gains in collections on the third day. The early trends indicate the third day business of Jawan to fall in the vicinity of Rs 62 to 64 crore, which is a unheard phenomenon. The multiplex chains have begun to top the full day number of Friday by 3 PM on Saturday itself, which is a very encouraging sign of a humongous jump in business.

India's third largest national chain, Miraj, which scored Rs 1.77 crore on Friday, had already crossed Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday at 12 pm. MovieMax, which scored Rs 73 lakh on Friday, stood at Rs 60 lakh on Saturday at 12 noon. Both the chains are expected to match the opening day numbers of Jawan, which speaks volumes about the hysteria that the film is creating at the box office. It's the same case across the chains - be it PVR, Inox, Cinepolis or smaller ones like Wave, Citypride and MovieTime.

Jawan headed to do unimaginable numbers on Saturday

The business has gone up across the board – be it the mass belts or the national multiplex chains – and this sort of trend on Saturday is just an indication of something special brewing for the long run. There is capacity issue at a lot of centres on Saturday and this overflow should lead to another big jump in collection on Sunday and further more assures a strong hold in business on Monday too. We are still in early half of the day, and if the walk-ins are there in large numbers towards the evening and night shows, especially in the interiors, there is a real chance for Jawan to top the opening day business too.

The three-day total of Jawan stands around Rs 172 crore and the film is now targeting a 4-day extended weekend of Rs 240 crore, which is again a historic number. It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan for all records of Hindi Cinema at this point of time, and the King is looking to set new benchmarks, by shattering all previous records. On a day-to-day basis, Jawan at the moment is trending better than all 3 post pandemic grossers, KGF 2, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 at this point of time, however, one can say this with more surety only with the hold on Monday. Jawan is already a BLOCKBUSTER and now its all about how BIG A BLOCKBUSTER IT BECOMES in the long run.

Jawan targets Rs 200 crore in 3 days in India

What’s happening at the box office on Saturday is beyond anyone’s imagination and one can already forsee Jawan to score the biggest single day total of all time for a Hindi Film on Sunday by topping the 2nd day business of Pathaan. The 3-day trend is an indication of strong audience word of mouth and the field is open for Jawan to run for not just few weeks both at-least a month more, reaping benefits of Ganapathi and Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

The Tamil and Telugu versions are also showing big gains in business on Saturday, with trends indicating 3rd day business in the range of Rs 7.5 to 8.5 crore. With this, the nationwide third day total of Jawan would be in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore, whereas the 3-day total collection would stand in the range of Rs 195 crore, which an outside chance of hitting Rs 200 crore in 3-days.

Note: These are numbers based on early box office trends and estimates shall be made by 10.30 PM

