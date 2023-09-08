Jawan Day Two Box Office Trends: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows extraordinary hold; Targets Rs 43 crore in Hindi

After scoring almost Rs 65 crore on the opening day, the Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is continuing to run riots at the box office in India. The trends till 4 PM indicates the second day business to be in the range of Rs 42.5 to 44.5 crore, which is a fantabulous hold for a film coming off a partial holiday. With this, the two-day total of the Atlee directed actioner stands at Rs 109 crore, and the business is all set to see big spikes over the coming two days.

Jawan shows an extraordinary hold in collections on working Friday

The film was showing about 50 percent drop in the morning shows, but the business post 2 pm has seen big gains to make up for the deficit. In-fact, the advances for the evening and night shows are encouraging enough to consolidate a day in the vicinity of Rs 44 crore in Hindi. Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan, had come down to Rs 36 crore on Friday, however, that was the third day for the film coming off a national holiday and this is second day coming off a partial holiday and hence a better hold was always expected.

The talk is on the positive side and the two-day trend is enough to declare the film a winner and its just matter of weekday trend that will decide how big a grosser it turns out to be. With 2-day business, its difficult to predict any number at the moment, and it’s only the Monday hold that will tell us about the probable range of film in long run. The three national chains are looking to clock Rs 20 crore on the second day, as compared to Rs 29.96 crore on the first day, which would be a drop of 33 percent. The hold is even better in MovieMax. The film has scored Rs 58 lakh in the chain at 4 PM as compared to Rs 73 lakh, which is a drop of barely 20 percent.

Jawan targets an opening weekend of Rs 225 crore in Hindi

Jawan has a shot of hitting the Rs 45 crore mark too on Friday, but one can say that with surety only by 9 pm once the night shows begin to roll out. The 4-day extended weekend of Jawan is expected to fall in the North of Rs 230 crore, as the business will see big gains on both Saturday and Sunday. The Tamil and Telugu versions have also held well on the second day, with estimates in the vicinity of Rs 5 to 6 crore, taking the all India second day nett total somewhere around the Rs 50 crore mark. The 4-day weekend in Tamil and Telugu combined is expected to in the north of Rs 27 crore, taking the all India weekend total around Rs 260 crore.

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and final estimates shall be made by 10.30 PM

