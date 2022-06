Vikram Third Friday (Day 15) box office collections; Biz rock steady, All-time record in Tamil Nadu today

After becoming the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Vikram added another Rs. 3 crores to its running total of Rs. 145.50 crores in the state yesterday. At end of business yesterday the film was just a few lakhs behind Baahubali 2 record gross in the state. At the time of writing, the film has become the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu with business from morning shows.