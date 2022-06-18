Vikram Third Friday (Day 15) box office collections; Biz rock steady, All-time record in Tamil Nadu today

Vikram is set for another strong week at the box office as the collections remain rock steady on its Third Friday. The film collected Rs. 5 crores approx yesterday, hardly dropping from Thursday. The week-on-week hold from last Friday was also strong, dropping less than 55 per cent. The film will record a big jump in collections today and may even be doing double-digit numbers tomorrow. The third-weekend business is expected to be Rs. 23-25 crores in India, which will take its total to Rs. 258-260 crores approx end of day Sunday. The likely closing number for the film is around Rs. 290 crores, though with slightly better trending Rs. 300 crores can’t be ruled out.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164 crores

Week Two - Rs. 71.75 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 5 crores

Total - Rs. 240.75 crores

After becoming the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Vikram added another Rs. 3 crores to its running total of Rs. 145.50 crores in the state yesterday. At end of business yesterday the film was just a few lakhs behind Baahubali 2 record gross in the state. At the time of writing, the film has become the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu with business from morning shows.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 145.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 30 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 20.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 34.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 10.25 crores

Total - Rs. 240.75 crores