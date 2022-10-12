Kantara box office collections; Beats KGF 2 again on 2nd Tuesday, Passes 50 crores in India and Karnataka
The box office gross of Kantara stand at 52.75 crores, of which 50.50 crores have come from Karnataka. It is now the fourth highest grosser of the year in the state after KGF 2, RRR and 777 Charlie.
There is simply no stopping for Kantara as it had another phenomenal day at the box office, hardly dropping anything from the previous day. The film recorded another Rs. 4 crores plus day in Karnataka on its second Tuesday. Just like the second Monday, the second Tuesday was also higher than KGF Chapter 2, which did Rs. 3 crores on the same day earlier this year.
In just five days of the second week, the film has collected Rs. 26.50 crores approx, beating its first week numbers. The full second week is heading for Rs. 33.50-34 crores as the film isn’t showing any signs of drop today as well. The total box office collections of the film stand at Rs. 52.75 crores, of which Rs. 50.50 crores have come from Karnataka. The film is now the fourth highest grosser of the year in the state after KGF 2 (Rs. 171.50 crores), RRR (Rs. 86 crores) and 777 Charlie (Rs. 51 crores).
It will be crossing 777 Charlie today, very likely going to beat RRR as well. The way the film is going, even Rs. 100 crores cannot be ruled out at the moment but a lot will depend on what it does in the third week. For reaching Rs. 100 crores in Karnataka, the film needs to stay above Rs. 20 crores in the third week, which going by how weekdays are performing, is very doable.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.25 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 4.25 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 6.25 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 7.25 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 4.50 crores
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 4.25 crores
Total - Rs. 52.75 crores
Note: RRR numbers include collections from Raichur and Bellary districts which are part of Nizam and Ceeded respectively in AP/TS.
