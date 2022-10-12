Kantara box office collections; Beats KGF 2 again on 2nd Tuesday, Passes 50 crores in India and Karnataka

There is simply no stopping for Kantara as it had another phenomenal day at the box office, hardly dropping anything from the previous day. The film recorded another Rs. 4 crores plus day in Karnataka on its second Tuesday. Just like the second Monday, the second Tuesday was also higher than KGF Chapter 2, which did Rs. 3 crores on the same day earlier this year.

In just five days of the second week, the film has collected Rs. 26.50 crores approx, beating its first week numbers. The full second week is heading for Rs. 33.50-34 crores as the film isn’t showing any signs of drop today as well. The total box office collections of the film stand at Rs. 52.75 crores, of which Rs. 50.50 crores have come from Karnataka. The film is now the fourth highest grosser of the year in the state after KGF 2 (Rs. 171.50 crores), RRR (Rs. 86 crores) and 777 Charlie (Rs. 51 crores).