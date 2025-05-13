Kerala Box Office: Thudarum takes throne from 2018 as highest-grossing film in state while L2 Empuraan lands in third spot

The Kerala box office has been on cloud nine at the moment with back-to-back blockbusters embracing it. Already in 2025, it has seen big-ticket films like L2: Empuraan that did well, and also underdogs like Alappuzha Gymkhana. Then comes Mohanlal's second flick of the year, Thudarum, which has set the box office ringing ever since its release. And now, the film has grabbed the throne from the rival, Tovino Thomas starrer, 2018.

For almost two years after its release in 2023, Tovino's 2018 held the number 1 spot at the Kerala Box Office. It collected Rs 89 crores gross in its full run within the state of Kerala. However, after two successful years, though Mohanlal's blockbuster Empuraan couldn't surpass it, his next venture did it. Released on April 25, 2025, Thudarum has now taken the top spot as the film clocked Rs 100 crore gross from Kerala alone.

Thudarum is a crime thriller where Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver who is thrown into a life-or-death struggle after a police conspiracy threatens his family. Coming to 2018, the Tovino Thomas starrer is a touching survival drama directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film has connected well with audiences, showcasing the bravery and resilience of people during the 2018 Kerala floods. L2 Empuraan, meanwhile, is a gangster drama that showcases the other side of Abram Qureshi, an angle that was hinted at in the prequel film, Lucifer.

Other films in the top 10 include

Pulimurugan (2016), an action thriller with Mohanlal as a fearless hunter, is at number 4.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a powerful survival story, is at number 5.

Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil's action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, is at number 6.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, director S. S. Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster, including in Kerala (Malayalam version), is at number 7.

Manjummel Boys, a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram, based on a real rescue mission, is at number 8.

ARM 3D (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), a fantasy action-adventure directed by Jithin Laal, starring Tovino Thomas in a triple role, is at number 9.

KGF Chapter 2, the action-packed Kannada blockbuster directed by Prashanth Neel, is at number 10.

All said and done, Thudarum has now pushed 2018 to the number two spot, with Empuraan sliding to third. How long it will take for any other film to displace this new record remains to be seen.

