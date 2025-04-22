Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 13: Sunny Deol's film to gain momentum on second Tuesday amid Kesari 2's parallel run

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 13: Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol as the main lead, began its journey at the box office on the tenth day of the month. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, the mass action drama will finish two weeks of its theatrical run tomorrow. Jaat is expected to gain momentum today while running parallel to Kesari 2.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been an average performer at the box office since its release. As per mid-day trends, on Day 13, the latest actioner should gain the momentum while benefitting from the discount movie offer.

Many cinemagoers are expected to facilitate the offer of buying tickets at subsidized rates today. A day after experiencing a drop, the movie will attract better footfalls on the second Tuesday due to this upward trend.

Jaat collected Rs 73.05 crore in the last 12 days. Sunny Deol-starrer is likely to receive a slight boost on the second Tuesday. Apart from the movie offer, the action entertainer relies on his star power.

This is to note that Jaat received mixed to positive word of mouth from cinephiles. While many cine-goers praised Sunny Deol's powerful performance in a massy avatar, some audience felt disappointed with the second half.

Amid the theatrical run of Jaat, the makers have announced Jaat 2, the sequel to the movie. Sunny Deol has recently promised his fans that the sequel will be better than the first part of the action series. Director Gopichand Malineni revealed that Jaat 2 will feature a "family angle" of Sunny Deol's character.

Jaat is currently locking horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2. It is yet to be seen how Sunny Deol-starrer performs during the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Both the upcoming movies will be released on May 1.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

