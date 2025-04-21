Box Office: Kesari 2 and Jaat gear up to reap benefits of 'Blockbuster Tuesday' with ticket prices in the range of Rs 99 to 149

Both Kesari 2 and Jaat are performing decently at the Indian box office. Neither the films have shown extraordinary box office trends, nor have they crashed like the numerous Bollywood films that we have seen crash post the pandemic. After 4 days, the total collections of Kesari 2 stand at Rs 33.25 crore net in India. Jaat after 12 days has managed around Rs 73.05 crore.

The good news for both movies is that they will see a good jump in the footfalls on Tuesday because of the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offer where ticket prices will be capped at Rs 99 for the morning shows and Rs 149 for the evening shows in PVRInox properties, for the standard version. Even the premium tickets sold by the movie chain will be available at nearly 60 percent of the normal rates.

Since PVRInox is undeniably the biggest and the most influencial movie chain in India, most other exhibitors across the country are going to be following PVRInox and making sure that tickets are available to audiences at reasonable rates this Tuesday. Cinepolis and a couple of other chains may keep their ticket rates as normal but that won't make much difference in the larger scheme of things.

This new offer introduced by the market leaders is certainly a step in the right direction because most of the prospective moviegoers stay away from theatres due to the exorbitantly high ticket prices. This offer will help the middle-class audience to plan their movie outings. They will be able to watch more movies in theatres than they generally would. Consequently, the word of mouth for films will spread faster and everyone in the value chain will be benefitted.

The only thing left to be changed is the price of the food and beverages in theatres. Barring Mukta and a few other smaller movie chains and single screens, every exhibitor is charging very high rates for the food and beverages. Most people prefer having their meals before the film so that they can save money buying the refreshments. Once this issue is addressed and changes are brought, we can expect the movie-going culture in the country, especially for Hindi films, to bounce back.

