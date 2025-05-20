Box Office: Revisiting collections of Suniel Shetty’s last 5 action films ahead of Kesari Veer release

Suniel Shetty made his Hindi debut with Balwaan in 1992 at the age of 31. His acting journey began with the action genre, which the actor continued in the late 1990s, with the exception of working in a few films from other genres. Shetty has been a part of several multi-starrers ranging from various genres over the years. Ahead of Kesari Veer's release, we are revisiting the performances of his last five theatrical action movies in Bollywood.

1. A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky

Directed by Raj & DK, A Gentleman starred Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The 2017 action comedy featured Suniel Shetty in a crucial role. Shetty was cast as Colonel Vijay Saxena in the film. Released on 1900 screens, the movie fetched Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day.

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman earned a lifetime net collection of Rs 17.75 crore in its full run. It turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

2. Desi Kattey

Starring Suniel Shetty in the lead role, Desi Kattey was released in 2014. The action drama was helmed and produced by Anand Kumar. Shetty played the role of Lieutenant Major Suryakant Rathore in the film. The 2014 movie, which released on 1150 screens, opened at Rs 5 lakh on the first day.

Co-starring Jay Bhanushali and Ashutosh Rana, Desi Kattey managed to collect a mere Rs 1.75 crore. It secured a disaster verdict at the box office.

3. Enemmy

Enemmy starred Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahakshay Chakraborty, Kay Kay Menon, Johnny Lever, and Yuvika Chaudhary. Directed by Ashu Trikha, the action thriller follows the story of six CID undercover officers who are on a mission to track an underworld don. In the film, Shetty played the role of Criminal Investigation Department Officer Eklavya Karmarkar, aka Bhau. The 2013 release started its journey with an opening of Rs 25 lakh net.

Released on 900 screens, Enemmy fetched Rs 1.75 crore in its full run. It also turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

4. No Problem

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, No Problem starred Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt. The 2010 action comedy also featured Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It opened at Rs 4.25 crore net at the box office during its release.

Bazmee's directorial minted Rs 28.5 crore net business at the end of its theatrical run. Produced by Rajat Rawail and Anil Kapoor, No Problem was a flop grosser.

5. Shootout at Lokhandwala

Directed and co-written by Apoorva Lakhia, Shootout at Lokhandwala hit the screens in 2007. The action thriller movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan. It was based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, which took place during the real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police.

Released on 800 screens, Shootout at Lokhandwala earned Rs 3.5 crore net on its opening day. The film earned Rs 29.75 crore at the box office back then while emerging as a semi-hit.

Here's the breakdown of Suniel Shetty's last five actioners in Bollywood with their India net collections and verdicts:

S No. Movies Year of Release India Net Collections Verdicts 1 A Gentleman 2017 Rs 17.75 crore Disaster 2 Desi Kattey 2014 Rs 1.75 crore Disaster 3 Enemmy 2013 Rs 1.75 crore Disaster 4 No Problem 2010 Rs 28.5 crore Flop 5 Shootout at Lokhandwala 2007 Rs 29.75 crore Semi-Hit

With Kesari Veer, Suniel Shetty is making his theatrical comeback in the action genre in Bollywood after seven years. Jointly directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, the historical action movie features Shetty as Vegdaji.

Co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi, the upcoming film will hit the screens on May 23, 2025. It was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2025. However, the makers postponed its release date. The period drama follows the story of a brave warrior, Hamirji Gohil, who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple.

Co-produced by Rajen Chauhan, Vipin Agnihotri, Suhraj Chauhan and Ohm Chauhan, Kesari Veer is clashing with two movies, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii, at the box office. While the time loop comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the horror comedy is headlined by Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

After Kesari Veer, Suniel Shetty will be seen in Akshay Kumar-led film Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

