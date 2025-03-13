Kingston Day 7 Tamil Box Office: GV Prakash's film continues downward spiral; grosses Rs 20 lakh

Kingston, starring GV Prakash in the lead, is continuously showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The Tamil movie failed to attract the audience to the cinemas.

Kingston records another drop; adds Rs 20 lakh on Day 7

Bankrolled by Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios, Kingston added Rs 20 lakh to the tally on Day 7. The total cume of Kingston now stands at Rs 5.35 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

For the unversed, the movie opened with Rs 1.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. It further added Rs 1.20 crore from Day 4 to Day 7 to the tally, wrapping the opening week slightly under Rs 5.50 crore.

Looking at its trends, the movie is heading for a sorry fate at the box office. The GV Prakash movie is facing tough competition from Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon in Tamil Nadu, which is still dominating the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Kingston are as follows:

Days Tamil Nadu Box Office Gross Day 1 Rs 1.10 crore Day 2 Rs 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs 1.25 crore Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore Day 5 Rs 0.40 crore Day 6 Rs 0.30 crore Day 7 Rs 0.20 crore Total Rs 5.35 crore

Kingston In Cinemas

Kingston is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.