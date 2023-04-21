Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Opening Report: Salman Khan's Eid bonanza takes a 15 percent start in morning shows

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and others is now playing at a theatre near you. The film sold around 60,000 tickets from national chains for the opening day in advance, indicating that the film will heavily depend on spot-bookings and walk-ins. It has released a day prior to Eid (in India) so it has not been able to cash on the Eid festivities atleast on its opening day, although it will be benefited by it over the weekend.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sees An Occupancy Of 15 Percent In Morning Shows On The Opening Day

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got a morning occupancy of around 15 percent which although is decent, is low compared to the standards that Salman Khan has set with his films in the last decade. It has released in over 4500 screens in India, with a total of over 16,000 shows each day. The release size is wide and the occupancy therefore isn't too high. It is among the widest ever releases for a Bollywood film. The occupancies will see a rise through the course of the day but it is to be seen by what percentage. The average ticket prices for the film range from popular pricing to blockbuster pricing and whether this aids the film or curtails its prospects is again, to be seen.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Salman Khan's First Full Fledged Theatrical Eid Release Since Bharat

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman Khan's first full fledged theatrical Eid release since his 2019 release, Bharat. The film did reasonably well theatrically, although not to the levels that his other Eid releases did before that. After that, Covid-19 didn't allow any release in 2020. In 2021, there was Radhe, which was intended to release in theatres but eventually released on a pay-per-view basis, on Zee5. He didn't have any release in Eid 2022. Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 released that year and both the films saw disastrous results. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is certainly expected to perform better than these above-mentioned films but these two films aren't a benchmark.

Salman Khan Will Return To The Big Screens With Tiger 3

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will have another theatrical release this year. Tiger 3, which marks his return to the Tiger franchise after 6 years, will be releasing on Diwali 2023. The actor hasn't finalised his next film yet. It is however confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Avinash Rathore in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which will see him sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

You can now watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Advance Booking: Salman Khan sells 60,000 tickets in 3 chains; Relies on spot sales