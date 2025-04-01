L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 6: Mohanlal's political actioner redefines stardom; grosses Rs 9 crore on working day
Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan registered another solid business day at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, the movie smashed around Rs 9 crore on a working day today. Deets Inside.
L2 Empuraan, starring Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a mammoth success at the box office. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial registered a solid hold even on the weekdays.
L2 Empuraan grosses Rs 9 crore on Day 6 in Kerala; approaches Rs 65 crore mark
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, L2 Empuraan proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. Opened with an electrifying Rs 14.05 crore, the movie added Rs 28.50 crore to the tally from Day 2 to Day 4, wrapping up its extended first weekend at Rs 42.55 crore. It further added Rs 10.50 crore on Eid Day, zooming past the Rs 50 crore mark.
According to estimates, the movie grossed another Rs 9 crore on Day 6 at the Kerala box office. The total cume of L2 Empuraan now stands at Rs 62.05 crore gross in its home state.
Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much-loved movie was among the biggest Mollywood releases of 2025. It will soon surpass the Rs 65 crore mark and then will march towards the Rs 75 crore mark. If the Mohanlal starrer maintains a strong hold in the coming weeks too, it has potential to emerge as the first ever Rs 100 crore grosser at the Mollywood box office.
Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|1
|Rs 14.05 crore
|2
|Rs 8.50 crore
|3
|Rs 9 crore
|4
|Rs 11 crore
|5
|Rs 10.50 crore
|6
|Rs 9 crore (estimates)
|Total
|Rs 63.05 crore
L2 Empuraan in cinemas
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
