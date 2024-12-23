Max Advance Box Office Update: Kiccha Sudeep's mass-thriller prepares for Christmas onslaught with strong holdover release UI

The Kannada movie Max, starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and others, is finally hitting the screens very soon.

The limited advance booking for Max has now opened, and the reports so far are impressive. The pace is expected to pick up as the release date approaches. Interestingly, the movie started trending on the ticket booking portal BookMyShow minutes after advance bookings opened.

Though the Vijay Karthikeyaa directorial film was initially touted as one of the least hyped movies of Kiccha Sudeep 's career, things have changed. The trailer and other promotional materials for Max have significantly increased the hype among audiences.

The movie is now expected to perform solidly at the box office. However, it will not have an easy journey, as the action-thriller will face competition from another Kannada movie, UI , which is currently doing well at the box office. The Upendra-starrer is expected to secure a considerable percentage of screens in Karnataka during the upcoming festive week, posing a challenge for Kiccha Sudeep's movie.

Regardless of the competition in the state, Max is expected to achieve the biggest opening for a Kannada movie this year. For those unaware, Max is all set to begin its box office run on Christmas Day.

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in the Upendra-starrer Kabzaa, which was a major box office failure. However, it was only a cameo appearance for Sudeep. His last full-fledged release was Vikrant Rona , which hit theaters in 2022. While the movie opened to mixed reviews, it remained an average performer at the box office.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how Max performs commercially. The movie must impress audiences to prove its worth. If the reception is favorable, Max could mark Kiccha Sudeep's much-awaited comeback at the box office.

The film is well-positioned to take advantage of the festive weekend from Christmas to New Year, which could help it achieve a healthy total and potentially become a successful venture.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Big regional movies UI and Khadaan enjoy amazing pre-Christmas weekend; Star heroes don't disappoint