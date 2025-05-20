Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 4 India Trends: Tom Cruise’s action thriller continues decline; expected to net 5.75 crore

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible saga, is seeing a moderate theatrical performance in India so far. After three days of release, the Tom Cruise-led action spy film has earned Rs 38.25 crore net. MI8 is expected to add another Rs 5.75 crore net on its fourth day, marking a slight dip from Monday’s Rs 6.5 crore, despite the benefit of PVR INOX’s Blockbuster Tuesday discount benefit.

Despite minimal competition from local films this week, the movie has not yet struck a chord with Indian audiences, with its overall run so far described as average at best.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, The Final Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film features returning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett alongside Cruise, continuing their roles from previous films.

The production of the two final Mission: Impossible films was initially announced back in January 2019, with Cruise confirming that both movies would be shot back to back under McQuarrie’s direction. Plans evolved over time, with changes made to the eighth film’s script and cast announcements in 2021. The score composition also shifted, with Lorne Balfe leaving and Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey replacing him.

Filming took place across multiple international locations, including the United Kingdom, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. The production faced a temporary halt in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed in March 2024 and wrapped in November 2024. Originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film dropped its subtitle in October 2023 before officially adopting The Final Reckoning in November 2024.

With a massive estimated budget between 300 crore and 400 crore, The Final Reckoning ranks among the most expensive films ever produced. The film premiered in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, and was screened out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14. It is scheduled for theatrical release in the States on May 23, 2025, under Paramount Pictures.

Critics have responded positively to the film, praising its action sequences and performances, particularly Cruise’s commitment to the physically demanding role. While the Indian box office response is currently moderate, the film’s global prospects will also be tested soon.

