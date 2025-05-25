Mission Impossible 8 India Box Office Day 9: Tom Cruise starrer earns strong Rs 8 crore on 2nd Sunday
Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 registered a jump on 2nd Sunday, taking the total 9-day cume to approx—Rs 71 crore net.
Tom Cruise's latest outing, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, is doing well at the Indian box office. The Hollywood movie kicked off its theatrical journey with Rs 15.50 crore net and went on to smash over Rs 37 crore in the first three days.
Backed by Paramount Pictures, the spy action thriller remained steady on the weekdays and collected around Rs 51.50 crore by the end of its first six days. The movie entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 4 crore, followed by a decent Rs 7 crore. As per estimates, the film is expected to add another Rs 8 crore to the tally today on its second Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 71 crore net in India.
Though the Tom Cruise movie is underperforming, it's still higher than all the other Indian movies playing in cinemas these days. The movie is facing tough competition from Final Destination: Bloodlines and Bhool Chuk Maaf.
It will be interesting to see whether the final installment of the popular Mission Impossible franchise can hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office or not.
Here's the complete day-wise box office breakdown:
|Day
|Collection (Rs net)
|Day 1
|Rs 15.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 4.50 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 4.00 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 7.00 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 8.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 70.50 crore
Mission Impossible 8 in cinemas
Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
