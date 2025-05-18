Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning amassed Rs. 18.50 crore (USD 2.15 million) approx at the Indian box office on its opening day. This marks the highest opening for the franchise, surpassing the Rs. 15 crore opening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in 2023. Overall, it ranks as the eighth biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in the country.

While the film has bragging rights for franchise-best opening, much of that can be attributed to the Saturday release rather than its intrinsic pull. Notably, Dead Reckoning had grossed Rs. 19.75 crore on its first Saturday, which was day four of its release. Considering Saturday was the first day here, the film should have aimed higher, potentially Rs. 25 crore, making the opening somewhat underwhelming despite the record.

Looking on the bright side, the initial audience reception seems positive, with a high 8.9/10 BMS audience score. Dead Reckoning is also the highest-grossing film from the franchise with Rs. 128 crore. That number could have been higher to the tune of Rs. 140 crore or so, but its run was cut short by the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. With a relatively clearer runway ahead, The Final Reckoning, despite a softer start, has a realistic shot at overtaking its predecessor.

The Highest First Days for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 65.00 cr. 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 48.50 cr. 3 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 41.00 cr. 4 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rs. 39.25 cr. 5 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rs. 34.50 cr. 6 Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 Rs. 25.50 cr. 7 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 Rs. 22.50 cr. 8 Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 2023 Rs. 18.50 cr. 9 Oppenheimer 2023 Rs. 17.50 cr. 10 Furious 7 2015 Rs. 16.75 cr. 11 Captain Marvel 2019 Rs. 15.75 cr. 12 Godzilla x Kong 2024 Rs. 15.75 cr. 13 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 2015 Rs. 15.00 cr. 14 Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 Rs. 14.75 cr. 15 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 Rs. 14.50 cr.

