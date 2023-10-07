Mission Raniganj Day 1 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar film sends shockwaves; Takes a Rs 2.85 crore nett start

Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and many others took a ridiculously low start at the Indian box office as it collected just Rs 2.75 - 3 crores nett on day 1. The collection almost matches Akshay Kumar's last full fledged film, Selfiee's opening day numbers and this is certainly not what the makers would've wanted. The survival drama is getting praise for how it's made but it's not getting converted into good theatrical collections which are absolutely necessary for the film's prospects.

Just Customary Growth Over The Weekend Won't Be Enough For Mission Raniganj At The Indian Box Office After An Opening Of Under Rs 3 Crores

The opening day numbers are so low that even with superior content, Mission Raniganj can't get the flight that it is looking for. There shall be customary growth over the weekend but whether that growth is enough for the film to get the much needed momentum that it requires is to be seen. There can be some optimism if the Akshay Kumar starrer manages to better its Friday numbers on Monday. That would help it make gains on National Cinema Day next weekend. Due to no competition from new releases, Mission Raniganj is the most preferred Indian movie choice this weekend in India.

The day wise nett box office collections of Mission Raniganj are as under:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crores Total Rs 2.85 crores nett in 1 day

This week also saw the release of a couple of other films, Thank You For Coming and Dono. They aren't performing too well with films like Fukrey 3 and Jawan recording better collections in their 2nd and 5th week respectively. Overall, it is among the dullest Fridays for the Indian Film Industry this year.

Watch the Mission Raniganj Trailer

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. It is the story of how a braveheart rescues the miners when almost everyone has given up on the thought of their survival. Through the three days that the rescue operation goes on for, Gill and his team face numerous challenges and hurdles, but they eventually succeed in their mission, making it one of the greatest and grittiest rescue operation in the country.

Where And When To Watch Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj plays at a theatre near you from today.

