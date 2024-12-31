Mufasa Day 12 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced Disney movie flirts with Rs 100 crore on New Year's eve

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal welcome 2025 with kisses and colorful fireworks in Sydney: WATCH

Lily Allen Reveals Why She 'Harbored Resentment' For Former Mentor Sir Elton John; Admits She Made A ‘Mistake’

Year Ender 2024 POLL: 9 beach looks that took our breath away; Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor VOTE for your favorite

Vidaamuyarchi: Sawadeeka choreographer Kalyan master reveals Ajith Kumar suffered from high fever amid song shoot

Sanjay Gupta hits back at Naga Vamsi for his 'disgusting attitude' towards Boney Kapoor: ‘4/5 hits dene se yeh...'; Hansal Mehta joins

When Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree thought he was flirting with her on set; ‘He would follow me around’

‘Unbelievably Immoral’: What Shocking Claims Did Karen Spencer Make Amid Split With Charles Spencer?

Boney Kapoor cites Jr NTR in War 2 as example when Siddharth asks if a 'new face' from South can find success in Bollywood today

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says he wasn’t present during her growing-up years: 'My dad has always...'