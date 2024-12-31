Mufasa Day 12 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced Disney movie flirts with Rs 100 crore on New Year's eve
Mufasa The Lion King has collected Rs 98.25 crore at the Indian box office on 12th day of its release. It was released on December 20, 2024.
Released on December 20, 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King continue to pull cinegoers to theaters. The American musical drama film is also dubbed for the Indian audience in Hindi and Telugu languages. While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was cast as the voice artist in the titular role for Hindi-speaking audience, South star Mahesh Babu dubbed for its Telugu version. Mufasa is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Indian markets.
Mufasa: The Lion King Earns Rs 5.5 Crore On New Year's Eve In India; Total Reaches Little Under Rs 100 Crore
After two weeks of its theatrical run, Mufasa: The Lion King has almost touched the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the live-action animated film collected Rs 5.5 crore net on 12th day of its release, coinciding with New Year's eve. Mufasa, which serves as a prequel to The Lion King (2019), witnessed Rs 63 crore net earnings in the opening week. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu-starrer collected Rs 33.5 crore net till second Monday (Day 11).
Considering New Year's eve's business, the cume collection of Mufasa now stands at Rs 98.25 crore net in Indian markets including Hindi and Telugu ones. It will cross Rs 100 crore tomorrow, Day 13, the first day of 2025.
Here's How Much Mufasa Has Earned In India So Far: Day-Wise Net Collections
|Days
|Net Collections In India (Hindi+ Telugu)
|Day 1
|Rs 7 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 11 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 14.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 11 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 9.5 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 9 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 98.25 crore
Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters
