Munjya Box Office Day 1: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film surprises all; Netts Rs 3.75 crores excluding premieres

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, took a very good start at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 3.75 crores. Including the late Thursday night paid previews, the movie has netted Rs 4 crores so far. These collections are eye-opening for a movie with no well-known starcast. Munjya has managed the collections that it has, with the right packaging, right pricing and its association with Maddock's supernatural film universe.

Munjya took a promising advance start at the box office, where it sold around 23000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Subsidising ticket rates, especially in high-end properties, worked wonders and the movie was able to have many fast-filling shows. The flavour of the movie is very family friendly and with the summer holidays still going on, the Sharvari and Abhay Verma starrer is going to get some assistance. If Munjya sees strong growth over the weekend and holds well on Monday, it will be on its way to be yet another successful movie for Bollywood in 2024.

Munjya Emerges The Most Preferred Movie In India Over The Weekend

Munjya was the most preferred movie option in theatres on Friday, ahead of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, and it will stay the same till it locks horns with Chandu Champion and Inside Out 2 in the coming week. While all the movies are diametrically different, more films lead to division of screens and more movie options for the moviegoers. This is a good problem to have for the exhibitors since what matters most is that audiences pay a visit to the theatres instead of exclipsing theatres and watching the movie, directly on digital after 8 weeks.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 3.75 crores Total Rs 4 crores in India on day 1

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

