Munjya Box Office Day 2: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film grows by 75 percent; Netts Rs 7 crores on Saturday

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, grew by a fantastic 75 percent on the second day as it netted Rs 7 crores. Munjya has collected Rs 11.25 crores so far and is heading for a Rs 19 crore weekend conservatively, assuming that the India Pakistan T20 World Cup match will curtail the evening and night business.

Munjya Grows By An Exceptional 75 Percent On Day 2 After A Solid Opening Day; Heads Towards A Hit

If Munjya holds well on Monday, it will be on course to emerge a much needed clean-hit for the Hindi Movie Industry. Yes, the movie industry has had numerous successes over the last few months but except Shaitaan, no other film has really done breakout level business. What's special about the numbers of Munjya is that it is coming because of the concept, the promos and the fact that it is part of the supernatural universe of Maddock films and not the starcast, which has generally been the case with recent films and their over performance.

Munjya Is Yet Another Time When Maddock Films Gets It Right

In the post pandemic world, Maddock films is that one production house that has got it right on most occasions when it comes to small and medium sized films. Bhediya, while not a success, did respectable business for the time it released in. It was followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In terms of verdict, Munjya has the chance to become the biggest success for Maddock Films, of course until Stree 2 disrupts the box office when it releases. A teaser of Stree 2 is due to release any time now.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7 crores Total Rs 11.25 crores in India in 2 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

