The National Cinema Day is here, inviting audiences to consume feature films on the big screen at the most affordable rates i.e. Rs 99 only. Like every year, the National Cinema Day has fetched a phenomenal response from the cine-goers, and as expected, the horror comedy, Stree 2 is continuing to run a one-horse race at the box office. As on Thursday at 2 PM, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film has sold approximately 1.20 Lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Stree 2 is headed to clock advance booking in the range of 2 Lakh tickets by mid-night for the National Cinema Day in top 3 multiplex chains, and is looking to collect in the north of Rs 5 crore, as subsidized ticket pricing is sure to draw a larger than usual section of audiences. The film will have another record in its name tomorrow – the biggest 6th Friday of all time – and will keep the film in the race to top the Rs 575 crore mark by the end of its run in Hindi.

Second to Stree 2 is the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan starrer Yudhra, which has sold around 60,000 tickets in the top three national chains at 2 PM on Thursday. The actioner directed by Ravi Udyawar will top the 1 lakh pre-sales mark by mid-night and aim at a start in the north of Rs 2 crore. Third in the list is the Sohum Shah-led Tumbbad, which is doing fantastic business in its re-releases.

The film has sold 48,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains, and could match up its pace with Yudhra, as there is a definite demand and excitement in the cine-goers to consume the film on the big screen. Navara Maza Navsacha 2, is also seeing good movement in advance booking, especially for a Marathi Film, with ticket sales in the vicinity of 26,000 in the national chains.

Another film called Kahan Shuru Kahan Katam releasing on Friday, and has sold 14,000 tickets as yet for the first day. All in all, we are headed to see a big day at the box office on September 20, and the eyes are now to see how fast the tickets move in the second half of Thursday, leading to the National Cinema Day.

