Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial continues to struggle; adds Rs 40 lakh

With Dhanush on the director's chair, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is a Tamil movie that boasts an ensemble cast of young actors. It stars Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam mints Rs 40 lakh on Day 7; winds up 1st week at reasonable note

Produced by Wunderbar Films, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) opened with Rs 1.35 crore and went on to close its first weekend at Rs 4.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Dhanush, the movie added another Rs 1.70 crore from Monday to Wednesday. Going by the estimates, the Gen-Z romantic drama raked Rs 40 lakh on Day 7.

The total cume of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam now stands at Rs 6.60 crore in its home state. Though NEEK received good word-of-mouth, it couldn't lure the mass audience to the cinemas because of its niche genre. Moreover, it hugely got affected by the blockbuster wave of Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon.

Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:

Days Gross Tamil Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore Day 5 Rs 0.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.60 crore Day 7 Rs 0.40 crore Total Rs 6.60 crore

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

