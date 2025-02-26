Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial maintains steady hold on Maha Shivaratri; adds Rs 60 lakh to tally

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam starring an emsemble cast of young actors- Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan - is holding up decently at the box office. The movie should have shown better trends on the weekdays.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam adds Rs 60 lakh on Maha Shivaratri; hugely dented by Dragon wave

Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) opened with Rs 1.35 crore. It further witnessed a decent weekend of Rs 4.50 crore. The movie witnessed a big dropn on Monday and since then it is steady at low levels. As per estimates, the movie has added Rs 60 lakh today on Day 6, during the Semi-holiday due to Maha Shivaratri.

This took its total cume to Rs 6.20 crore gross at the Kollywood box office in 6 days of release. The movie is expected to witness another drop tomorrow and wrap its first week around Rs 6.50 crore gross.

Though NEEK received good word-of-mouth, it couldn't lure the mass audience to the cinemas. One of the primary reasons behind its underwhelming box office trend is the blockbuster wave of Dragon. The Pradeep Ranganathan movie is doing very well at the box office.

Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:

Advertisement

Days Gross Tamil Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore Day 5 Rs 0.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.60 crore (exp.) Total Rs 6.20 crore

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you looking forward to it? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.