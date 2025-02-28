Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's GEN Z directorial fetches Rs 20 lakh on 2nd Friday
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) directed by Dhanush added Rs 20 lakh on 2nd Friday, marching towards an unfavourable end at the Tamil box office.
Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), continues to struggle for an audience at the cinemas. Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, the movie has entered its second week with a steady hold on low levels.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) grosses Rs 20 lakh on Day 8
The Gen Z rom-com wrapped its opening week at just Rs 6.60 crore gross at the Tamil box office. Keeping the young star cast in mind, this is a reasonable figure, though the movie should have witnessed a better hold in order to succeed at the box office. As per estimates, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) has entered its second week with a low Rs 20 lakh on Day 8.
The domestic gross collection of the Dhanush-directed movie went to Rs 6.80 crore in 8 days. It is expected to wrap its second weekend somewhere around Rs 7.50 crore. The movie is set for an underwhelming verdict by the end of its theatrical run.
Though NEEK received positive word-of-mouth, it couldn't make it big at the ticket window because of its niche genre and the clash with Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, which has more entertainment quotient comparatively. Had the movie been released solo, things would have been better.
Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Total
|Rs 6.80 crore
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
