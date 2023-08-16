OMG 2 Day 6 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam film holds strongly; Netts Rs 7 crores

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam did very well in its extended first weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs 67 crores. On day 6, the film did Rs 7 crores nett, to take its six day cumulative total to around Rs 74 crores. These are very impressive numbers considering that it was certified A and released in less than 2000 screens. It should also be considered that it released alongside a juggernaut that is Gadar 2. The drop from Friday is just around 25 percent which isn't bad at all and indicates that it will run strong as it goes into the second week.

OMG 2 Holds Its Ground Against A Strong Rival Like Gadar 2

OMG 2 should be able to retain its screens going into the second week due to how well it has done so far. OMG was a super-hit film in its own right but the same wasn't expected from its sequel due to numerous pre-release factors. Even the trailer of OMG 2 released after the advance bookings opened but as they say, it was in OMG 2's destiny to do the numbers that it is doing. While the collections domestically are very good, the collections internationally are discouraging. The dramedy is yet to do 2 million dollars worth of business in international circuits which is quite underwhelming considering how well it is doing domestically.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day Nett India Collection 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 7 crores Total Rs 74 crores nett in India in 6 days

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

