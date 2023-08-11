OMG 2 Final Advances: Akshay Kumar film sells 66 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains for opening day
Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi's drama film OMG 2 is set to take a reasonable start at the box office despite clashing with a big film like Gadar 2.
Key Highlight
-
OMG 2 has sold 66 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day in India.
-
OMG 2 has been certified A by the Indian censor board with numerous modifications.
-
OMG 2 releases in theatres today, that is on the 11th of August, 2023.
OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is finally releasing in theatres today. It is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG - Oh My God! The film faced a lot of troubles preceding its release. After being certified A with numerous modifications, the prospects for the sequel to OMG looked grim but it has been able to sell a good number of tickets in top 3 national chains prior to release. With 66 thousand tickets in top chains, the advances are better than all Akshay Kumar films since Good Newwz.
OMG 2 Has Sold 66000 Tickets In Top 3 National Chains For The Opening Day
OMG 2 has sold around 33500 tickets in PVR, 20,000 tickets in Inox and 12,500 tickets in Cinepolis. These are good numbers, especially considering the fact that it is releasing alongside a juggernaut like Gadar 2. The opening for the film can be anywhere around Rs 9 crores. A solo release would have guaranteed a Rs 10 crore plus opening day nett. The film is essentially a word of mouth film and good reviews may help it collect around Rs 60 crores in its first five days. It is to be noted that the early critic reviews are positive.
Following is a list of advance bookings for the Hindi version of Indian films post pandemic in Top 3 national chains
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF Chapter 2: 5.15L
Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva: 3.02L
Adipurush: 2.85L*
Gadar 2: 2.65L
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam2: 1.16L
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
OMG 2 66K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 60K
Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Shamshera: 46K
Samrat Prithviraj: 41K
Ram Setu: 39K
Bholaa: 36K
Raksha Bandhan: 35K
Bhediya: 33K
The Kerala Story: 32K
Cirkus: 31K
Shehzada: 30K*
Thank God:26K
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*
Ek Villain Returns: 22K
Doctor G 18K
Uunchai 12K
Selfiee: 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K
Watch the OMG 2 Trailer:
About OMG 2
OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.
Where And When To Watch OMG 2
OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film is now open.
ALSO READ: OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film entertains and educates
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more