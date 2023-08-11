OMG 2 Final Advances: Akshay Kumar film sells 66 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains for opening day

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is finally releasing in theatres today. It is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG - Oh My God! The film faced a lot of troubles preceding its release. After being certified A with numerous modifications, the prospects for the sequel to OMG looked grim but it has been able to sell a good number of tickets in top 3 national chains prior to release. With 66 thousand tickets in top chains, the advances are better than all Akshay Kumar films since Good Newwz.

OMG 2 has sold around 33500 tickets in PVR, 20,000 tickets in Inox and 12,500 tickets in Cinepolis. These are good numbers, especially considering the fact that it is releasing alongside a juggernaut like Gadar 2. The opening for the film can be anywhere around Rs 9 crores. A solo release would have guaranteed a Rs 10 crore plus opening day nett. The film is essentially a word of mouth film and good reviews may help it collect around Rs 60 crores in its first five days. It is to be noted that the early critic reviews are positive.

Following is a list of advance bookings for the Hindi version of Indian films post pandemic in Top 3 national chains

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF Chapter 2: 5.15L

Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva: 3.02L

Adipurush: 2.85L*

Gadar 2: 2.65L

83 The Film: 1.17L

Drishyam2: 1.16L

RRR: 1.05L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG 2 66K

Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K

Vikram Vedha: 60K

Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K

Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K

Shamshera: 46K

Samrat Prithviraj: 41K

Ram Setu: 39K

Bholaa: 36K

Raksha Bandhan: 35K

Bhediya: 33K

The Kerala Story: 32K

Cirkus: 31K

Shehzada: 30K*

Thank God:26K

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*

Ek Villain Returns: 22K

Doctor G 18K

Uunchai 12K

Selfiee: 8K

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film is now open.

