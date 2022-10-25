Opening Day Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God flirts with a double-digit opening

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Mahotra’s Thank God has taken a below-average start at the box office in India. The Indra Kumar-directed comedy couldn’t make much use of the holiday period, as, despite ample of capacity to perform, the collections were not as good as expected. According to early trends, Thank God has collected in the range of Rs 8.65 to 10.65 crore. The movie should have targeted a start of about Rs 12 crore, to put itself in the mark of a fair opening day range.

Despite being a comedy, the film was the second choice for the audience in comedy-friendly circuits like Gujarat, Rajasthan, CP, and CI. The three national chains are looking to be around the Rs 4 crore mark, and this would account for 45 percent of the total opening-day collection. The movie has enough screen count and showcasing to hold over the coming few days and comedies tend to do well in the festive period of Diwali. The hope is on Thank God to hold over the next 5 days and put itself in a spot to get around the Rs 75 to 80 crore mark in the long run. The opening of Thank God will fall somewhere in the range of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Samrat Prithviraj.