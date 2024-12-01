The Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule is breaking the box office in Hindi as the Sukumar directorial has sold 50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - for the opening day alone. The action packed entertainer has hit the 55,000 tickets in the chains in less than 10 hours of going live for sale, and this is one of the fastest in history of Hindi cinema.

The pace of advance booking of Pushpa 2:The Rule is in National Chains is better than films like Animal and Gadar 2, which speaks volumes about the kind of anticipation for the film among the cinema going audience nationwide. The film will be aiming to cross the 5 Lakh mark in national chains by Wednesday night and there is also a shot at touching the 6 lakh mark, challenging the 7 year old record of Bahubali 2, which sold around 6.5 lakh tickets back in 2017.

The scenario is even better in non national chains and single screens, as the latter are already putting up houseful boards hours after tickets going live for sale. The movement of Pushpa 2 in single screens spells carnage as its the best ever for a feature film. In MovieMax, Pushpa 2 has sold 4000 tickets in 12 hours, which is the fastest till date for any film. It has gone past the final advance of most Hindi releases of 2024 in no time and will be poised #1 by Wednesday mid-night, topping Stree 2.

The response is out of the world in Rajhans too, which Pushpa 2 has sold over 7000 tickets as on 11.59 pm on Saturday. All said and done, an earth shattering opening is on cards for Pushpa 2 and the biz could go off the roof, with a shot of even challenging Jawan or going past it.

History is in the making on December 5 in Hindi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

