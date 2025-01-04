Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 31 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's mass-bonanza nets a mind-numbing Rs 4 crore on 5th Saturday

Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa 2, has been enjoying its historical theatrical run in cinemas for over a month. The mass action drama, which serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is roaring loudly at the box office. The blockbuster pan-Indian film has recorded several feats during its runtime in theaters. It is now the highest grossing Indian film of 2024.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Collects Rs 4 Crore On Day 31; Total Reaches Rs 717 Crore

As far as Hindi dubbed version is concerned, Pushpa 2 has had an oustanding business at the box office in a month. Hindi-speaking audience, especially Allu Arjun fans, have accepted the mass drama with open hands. Sukumar's directorial recently crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the Hindi box office and now it has added Rs 4 crore to its tally on fifth Saturday.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) now boasts of a cume collection of Rs 717.5 crore net in India and will soon touch Rs 750 crore by the end of this week.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Has Earned In Hindi Markets So Far:

Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Friday Rs 2.50 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 717.5 crore

Pushpa 2 Is The Highest Grosser Of Indian Cinema In 2024

Pushpa 2 collected Rs 1,315 crore gross in 27 days at the Indian box office. This has resulted in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer securing the top spot in the list of highest grossing Indian film of 2024. Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed Rs 741 crore during its theatrical run, earned the second position. Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, fetched Rs 698 crore gross at the finish line and is now on the third spot in the list.

Advertisement

Coming back to Hindi markets, Pushpa 2 has new competition, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released in theaters on January 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is also making its theatrical comeback on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 30 Box Office: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie RULES; Adds Rs 2.50 crore on 5th Friday