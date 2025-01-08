Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 35 India Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's WILDFIRE nets Rs 1.65 crore on fifth Wednesday

A month has passed since Pushpa 2: The Rule made a massive entry in cinemas. It has been setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema while continuing its outstanding run in theaters. After its reloaded version, the makers are anticipating that the Pushpa sequel would witness a growth in its business in the coming days. Meanwhile, the mass action drama has been experiencing a decent performance at the box office.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 1.65 Crore To Its Collections In India

The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 1.65 crore on fifth Wednesday of its release. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has now brought its total earnings to Rs 726.65 crore in Hindi markets.

The first week collection of Pushpa 2 stood at Rs 389 crore. It was followed by Rs 178 crore, Rs 94.75 crore, and Rs 49.25 crore in the second, third, and fourth weeks respectively. The fifth week, which will end tomorrow, has earned Rs 15.65 crore so far.

Pushpa 2's Net Hindi Collections Are Listed Below:

Week/Day Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Friday Rs 2.50 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 3.75 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 4 crore Fifth Monday Rs 2 crore Fifth Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore Fifth Wednesday Rs 1.65 crore Total Rs 726.65 crore

The Reloaded Version Of Pushpa 2 To Be Screened Soon

The makers have announced the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 which will be released in theaters on January 11, 2025. The new version will feature an extended cut having additional footage of 20 minutes. As of now, Pushpa sequel has replaced Baahubali 2: The Conclusion while becoming the highest grossing film of Indian cinema.

Will reloaded version boost the overall collections of Pushpa 2? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

