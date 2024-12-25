Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Indian actresses of 2024 based on gross worldwide collections

2024 is about to end in a few days and we are here to present you how Indian actresses ruled the entire year while giving successful movies. While Allu Arjun topped the list of top 5 actors of 2024, let's check out which actressses found their spots on the list.

Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Kapoor, And More

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Kareena Kapoor are the top five actresses of 2024 that proved that women aren't lagging behind in the box office race. Take a look.

1. RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna reprised her role as Pushpa Raj's wife Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule this year. The mass action drama led by Allu Arjun smashed the box office and is heading for a Rs 1700 crore plus worldwide finish. Rashmika is a busy actress and has a lot of big films coming up. The films include The Girlfriend, Kubera, Chhaava, Sikandar and many more.

2. DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone had two primary releases in 2024. She started this year with Fighter and went on to work in Kalki 2898 AD. Co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Fighter was an average grosser. Kalki 2898 AD was a super-hit. Kalki 2898 AD is the second highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, only behind Pushpa: The Rule. In a special appearance, the ace actress was seen in Singham Again, which was a semi-hit. Deepika's planned maternity break never made it feel like she was out of action.

Advertisement

3. SHRADDHA KAPOOR

A year after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor set the box office on fire with her horror comedy, Stree 2. Amar Kaushik's 2024 directorial became the highest grossing film of India in Hindi of all time. As far as worldwide box office is concerned, it collected Rs 837 crore as its lifetime earnings. Shraddha Kapoor has updated her fans and well-wishers that she will be announcing a host of movies that she will start working on in 2025.

4. Meenakshi Chaudhary

Meenakshi Chaudhary had a year to remember. She was first seen as Srinidhi in The GOAT and then had a strong role in Lucky Baskhar, which emerged a theatrical super-hit and an OTT blockbuster. The cumulative collections of The GOAT and Lucky Baskhar are around Rs 566 crore. This places her fourth in the coveted list.

5. Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri, who gained the status of India's national crush after Animal, worked in three movies in 2024. Her movies that released this year include Bad Newwz (average), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (below average), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (superhit). Also, Triptii's film, Laila Majnu was re-released in theaters. While the 2018 movie tanked at the box office during its original release, it emerged as a hit in the re-run. She has a lot of exciting movies scheduled to release in 2025.

Advertisement

Top 5 Actresses Of 2024: Box Office Analysis

Actors Movies Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR) Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa 2: The Rule 1700 (exp) Deepika Padukone Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD 1319 excluding 3D charges (1367 including it) Shraddha Kapoor Stree 2 837 Meenakshi Chaudhary The GOAT, Lucky Baskhar 566 Triptii Dimri Bad Newwz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 535

Which actresses are your favorites out of all?

Note: Films having actresses in special appearances have not been considered. Example, Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in Singham Again so that has not been included in the comparisons.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Triptii Dimri Hit Flop Movie List