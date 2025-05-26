Raid 2 Box Office Day 26: Ajay Devgn starrer adds Rs 0.55 crore on 4th Monday, nears Rs 155 crore mark
Ajay Devgn starrer thriller drama Raid 2 remained steady on its fourth Monday. The movie collected Rs 0.55 crore on Day 26.
Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is holding well at the box office. Released on May 1, the movie has witnessed a solid box office run and emerged as a clean hit for the makers.
Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, the thriller drama collected Rs 92.75 crore in its first week and stormed the Rs 100 crore mark in the second weekend. The movie stormed Rs 38.85 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 19 crore in the third week. It added another Rs 4.05 crore to the tally in the fourth weekend despite facing competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf.
As per estimates, the movie added Rs 0.55 crore to the tally on Day 26 (4th Monday), taking the total cume to Rs 154.20 crore net in India. The movie is now inching towards the Rs 160 crore mark. It will keep on luring the audience at least for 10 more days until the arrival of Housefull 5 in cinemas. Let's see how the movie performs in the coming days.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an exciting slate of releases. Of which, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 are releasing in cinemas this year.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Extended Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 38.85 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 0.80 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 0.55 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 154.20 crore
Raid 2 is in theaters now
Raid 2 is playing in theaters near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kesari Veer Day 2 India Box Office: Sooraj Pancholi’s comeback film sees weak Rs 30 lakh collection