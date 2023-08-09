Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2nd Tuesday India Box Office: Ranveer-Alia film netts Rs 4.35 crores on day 12

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film collected Rs 4.35 crores nett on day 12, a figure higher than its previous day. In 12 days, the film has collected Rs 109.85 crores and it looks to end its second week doing a business of over Rs 115 crores nett in India. The Karan Johar directorial will be facing some stiff competition from Friday with new films like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 competing for screens and its hold after the release of the 2 new releases will determine whether it emerges a hit in India or not. Before going further, it is imperative to know that in the first week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had corporate bookings to boost its theatrical prospects. The second week so far hasn't seen any questionable activity.

While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's India Verdict Is Still To Be Determined, It Is A Super-Hit Internationally And Is Aiming For A Lifetime Total Of Around 15 Million Dollars

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaniis doing well but its verdict is still in contention, in India. If the film manages to hold well after the 2 new Hindi releases, it will end up doing numbers in the vicinity of Rs 150 crores nett. In terms of ticket sales, the film has so far (after 12 days) sold around 55-60 lakh tickets domestically which is not too high but such has been the case with most films post pandemic. Internationally, it is already the third highest grossing Hindi film post pandemic after Pathaan and Brahmastra. It won't at all be surprising if it surpasses Brahmastra's international total by the end of its run to emerge the second highest post Pandemic Hindi film grosser. The global total so far is over Rs 220 crores and if it holds well further, it can breach the Rs 300 crores by the end of its run and emerge a global hit.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Monday: Rs 6.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs 6.75 crores

Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crores

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crores

Second Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Second Saturday: Rs 11.25 crores

Second Sunday: Rs 13.50 crores

Second Monday: Rs 4.25 crores

Second Tuesday: Rs 4.35 crores

Total = Rs 109.85 crores nett in India after 12 days

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

