Sam Bahadur Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal starrer sees decent advances amidst Animal onslaught

Sam Bahadur is a movie based on the eventful llife of the great Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It co-stars talented actresses like Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur is scheduled to release in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023 and the advance bookings so far can be termed as decent. The biopic drama has sold 15000 tickets for the opening day in top national chains and it looks to close in on 40000 tickets by the end of its advance.

Sam Bahadur Has Sold 15 Thousand Tickets In Top National Chains, 48 Hours Prior To Release Day

Sam Bahadur's advance bookings so far compare well with films like Bholaa and Fukrey 3 this year. However, the opening of the film is unlikely to match either as both Bholaa and Fukrey 3 saw good spot bookings courtesy a holiday, unlike Sam Bahadur which is releasing on a non-holiday. It is clashing with a giant film like Animal and while it may look threatening, Sam Bahadur could actually benefit from it as Animal is certain to have an overflowing audience. The advances will close, higher than Vicky Kaushal's super-hit 2023 release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which opened to an above-expected number of slightly over Rs 5 crores. That shall be the target of Sam Bahadur which currently looks possible.

Solid Promos Of Sam Bahadur Have Ensured Decent Advances Amidst Animal Onslaught

The solid promos of Sam Bahadur ensured that it records decent advances and now it is upto the film to deliver. If the film proves to be just as riveting as its promos, December can start on a triumphant note for the Hindi Film Industry.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Animal 1.90L+ (2 days prior to its release) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Sam Bahadur 15K (2 days prior to its release) Selfiee 8K Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

Watch the Sam Bahadur Trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

