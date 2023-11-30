Sam Bahadur Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After Talwar, Raazi and Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar is now all set to bring the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to the big screen with the Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur. The teaser and trailer of the film created the noise and spiked curiosity around the film’s release on December 1. Sam Bahadur was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes).

Sam Bahadur to release on 1800 screens in India

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is releasing on around 1300 theatres in India amounting to 1800 to 2000 screens, despite a clash with Ranbir Kapoor led Animal. The makers have gone ahead with a focused release with showcasing concentrated in the metros. The advances for Sam Bahadur opened on Saturday and the response to the ticket sales has been decent too. In the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – Sam Bahadur has sold around 25,000 tickets already as on Thursday morning at 10.30 am.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is poised towards an overall pre-sale of 45,000 tickets in the top chains, falling in the same zone as Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera among others, bigger than films like Bhediya, Cirkus and Shehzada. However, the con for Sam Bahadur will be the contribution from single screens, as the ratio of business is expected to be lopsided in favour of the multiplexes.

Sam Bahadur targets an opening of Rs 5 crore

The advances indicate an opening in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore for Sam Bahadur and then its going to be about the word of mouth from there on to drive the business. The film needs jumps in collections on Saturday and Sunday followed by a healthy Monday and that should happen with a positive talk in the target audience. While many are viewing the clash with Animal as a bad business move, it’s actually working in the favour of Sam Bahadur and the Rs 5 crore start is actually setting up the base for the film to grow on and trend well.

The curiosity factor and conversation points around the film rose due to the clash, and even on the day of release, Sam will benefit by the overflow audience from Animal i.e. the ones who miss out on Animal due to lack of tickets might just end up buying the tickets for Sam Bahadur. While it’s a loss-making preposition for Animal, it’s a calculated move by team Sam Bahadur. The overflow could happen to a certain extent through the weekend, but the film will show its own legs through the weekdays and embark a journey to win over the audiences.

