Sam Bahadur Day 4 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's war-epic holds decently on Monday; Netts Rs 3.25 crores
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Saniya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh has collected a decent Rs 28.25 crores nett in 4 days in India.
Sam Bahadur remains average on first Monday with collections of Rs 3.25 crores
Sam Bahadur's total collections stand at Rs 28.25 crores
Sam is now playing at a theatre near you
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped by less than 50 percent on its first Monday to collect Rs 3.25 - 3.50 crores nett. The four day total of Sam Bahadur stands at around Rs 28.25 crores nett. The hold needed to be better but it is a decent hold nonetheless. The hold suggests that it will target a lifetime of around Rs 50 - 55 crores nett.
Sam Bahadur Holds Decently To Collect Rs 3.25 Crores Nett On First Monday
The numbers of Sam Bahadur are fine but given its clash with Animal, they can be deemed more than just acceptable. Had it released solo, it could have fetched higher numbers. The budget of Sam Bahadur is higher than Vicky Kaushal's most solo releases and a better theatrical performance was what was needed to justify the costs. The trend of the war-epic is no where near Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which ended up being a sleeper super-hit.
A Better Hold On Monday For Sam Bahadur Would Have Gone A Long Way In Securing A Strong Run
There is no real competition for Sam Bahadur till the Christmas releases Dunki (also featuring Vicky Kaushal) and Salaar. However, a stronger Monday hold could have done wonders for the film's prospects, which now have been limited due to just a decent Monday. Its release partner Animal had a blockbuster hold and is said to have netted around Rs 35 crores.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collection
|1
|Rs 6 crores
|2
|Rs 8.75 crores
|3
|Rs 10.25 crores
|4
|Rs 3.25-3.50 crores
|Total
|Rs 28.25 crores nett on day 1
Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
